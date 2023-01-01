$CALL+ tax & licensing
204-255-1297
2019 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10638450
- VIN: 2FMPK4J96KBB05913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
This beautifully detailed 2019 Ford Edge which is loaded with tons of features such as:
- Engine: V6
- Transmission: 6-Spd Select Shift Auto w/Sport Mode
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
- SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: voice activation, 911 assist, SYNC Services, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls and USB port
- 6 Speakers
- Panoramic Sunroof
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
and Many More.
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
The Car Guy Inc.
We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!
