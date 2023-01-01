Menu
2019 Ford Edge

154,700 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638450
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J96KBB05913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

This beautifully detailed 2019 Ford Edge which is loaded with tons of features such as:

  • Engine: V6
  • Transmission: 6-Spd Select Shift Auto w/Sport Mode
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
  • SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: voice activation, 911 assist, SYNC Services, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls and USB port
  • 6 Speakers
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning

and Many More.

Contact us now @

Office # (204) 255-1297

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca

The Car Guy Inc.

We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-XXXX

204-255-1297

