2019 Ford Edge

Recent Arrival!

One Owner |, Local Trade |, Non Smoker |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBA, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Floor Liners, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Centering, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Odometer is 50058 kilometers below market average! Ingot Silver Metallic 2019 Ford Edge SEL FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE AWD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
 * Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2019 Ford Edge

92,612 KM

$24,733

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$24,733

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,612KM
VIN 2FMPK4J96KBB90896

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 92,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

One Owner |, Local Trade |, Non Smoker |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBA, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Floor Liners, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Centering, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Odometer is 50058 kilometers below market average! Ingot Silver Metallic 2019 Ford Edge SEL FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE AWD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Ford Edge