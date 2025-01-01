Menu
Experience luxury and performance with this 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD. Packed with advanced features and stylish design, this SUV is perfect for those who demand both comfort and capability. Key Highlights: - Powerful 2.0L EcoBoost engine with auto start-stop technology - Advanced SYNC 3 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Premium B&O 12-speaker sound system - Luxurious leather-trimmed heated front seats - Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of safety features - Convenient power liftgate - Spacious interior with seating for 5 Dont miss out on this exceptional pre-owned Ford Edge. Visit Birchwood Hyundai today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of style, technology, and performance. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Start your journey towards owning this impressive SUV contact us now! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

2019 Ford Edge

115,866 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge

Titanium

12945114

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,866KM
VIN 2FMPK4K99KBC54329

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,866 KM

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
recline
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
up/down
speed-compensated volume
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability
pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system
lumbar)
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seat (fore/aft
driver's side memory and manually adjustable head restraints
USB media hub and HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: 12 speaker B&O premium sound system by Bang & Olufsen (removes standard storage bin in the 2nd row quarter trim)
FOB Controls -inc: Windows and Remote Start
Wheels: 19" Nickel-Painted Aluminum -inc: mini spare

2019 Ford Edge