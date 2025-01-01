$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 115,866 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and performance with this 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD. Packed with advanced features and stylish design, this SUV is perfect for those who demand both comfort and capability.
Key Highlights:
- Powerful 2.0L EcoBoost engine with auto start-stop technology
- Advanced SYNC 3 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Premium B&O 12-speaker sound system
- Luxurious leather-trimmed heated front seats
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of safety features
- Convenient power liftgate
- Spacious interior with seating for 5
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Dealer permit #4423
