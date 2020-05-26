2019 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS - ALL-WHEEL DRIVE - LOW KM`S* This well equipped SUV includes LCD touchscreen display with Navigation and rear-view camera, SYNC 3 voice activated Bluetooth, power heated seats, panoramic sunroof, satellite radio, dual climate control, remote keyless entry with push button and remote start, steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, parking sensors, hands-free power lift-gate, All-Wheel drive stability, 2.0L EcoBoost engine, safety features that include forward collision warning with dynamic brake support, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, lane keeping alert and lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and hill start assist and more! Payments start as low as $102 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $6859.23 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
