$30,450

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD *NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC ROOF - SYNC*

Location

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$30,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5024886
  • Stock #: 398195
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J95KBB98195
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS - ALL-WHEEL DRIVE - LOW KM`S* This well equipped SUV includes LCD touchscreen display with Navigation and rear-view camera, SYNC 3 voice activated Bluetooth, power heated seats, panoramic sunroof, satellite radio, dual climate control, remote keyless entry with push button and remote start, steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, parking sensors, hands-free power lift-gate, All-Wheel drive stability, 2.0L EcoBoost engine, safety features that include forward collision warning with dynamic brake support, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, lane keeping alert and lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and hill start assist and more! Payments start as low as $102 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $6859.23 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Collision Avoidance System
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

