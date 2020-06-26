Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium - Pano Roof, Nav, B&O Stereo!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium - Pano Roof, Nav, B&O Stereo!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 5289377
  2. 5289377
  3. 5289377
  4. 5289377
  5. 5289377
  6. 5289377
  7. 5289377
  8. 5289377
  9. 5289377
  10. 5289377
  11. 5289377
  12. 5289377
  13. 5289377
  14. 5289377
  15. 5289377
  16. 5289377
  17. 5289377
  18. 5289377
  19. 5289377
  20. 5289377
  21. 5289377
  22. 5289377
  23. 5289377
  24. 5289377
  25. 5289377
  26. 5289377
  27. 5289377
  28. 5289377
  29. 5289377
  30. 5289377
  31. 5289377
  32. 5289377
  33. 5289377
  34. 5289377
  35. 5289377
  36. 5289377
  37. 5289377
  38. 5289377
  39. 5289377
  40. 5289377
  41. 5289377
  42. 5289377
Contact Seller

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5289377
  • Stock #: SCV4364
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K90KBB98135
Exterior Colour
Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Keypad Entry
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Cornering brake control
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Active grille shutters
  • Parking sensors: rear
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Storage: cargo net
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Armrests: rear folding
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • Knee airbags: dual front
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Memorized settings: driver seat
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Front seat type: sport bucket
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Taillights: LED
  • Automatic hazard warning lights
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Impact sensor: alert system
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: paddle shifter
  • Roof rails color: silver
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Assist handle: front
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Upholstery: leather-trimmed
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Wifi: hotspot
  • Wheels: painted aluminum
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Infotainment: Android Auto ready
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Electronic parking brake: auto off
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
  • Impact sensor: door unlock
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Digital Sound Processing
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Total speakers: 11
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Laminated glass: acoustic
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • 4WD type: on demand
  • Headlights: LED
  • Autonomous braking
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
  • Grille color: chrome surround
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Infotainment: SYNC
  • Programmable safety key
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Cross traffic alert: rear
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Front fog lights: LED
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Dash trim: aluminum
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
  • Lane deviation sensors
  • Phone: voice operated
  • Power outlet(s): 115V front
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.4
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • Front brake diameter: 12.4
  • Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
  • Rear seat folding: one-touch fold flat
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Power outlet(s): 12V rear
  • Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Rocker panel color: black
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Storage: sunglasses holder
  • Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm
  • Steering ratio: 17.7
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
  • Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready
  • Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
  • Pre-collision warning system: visual warning
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. (dual)
  • Smart device app function: maintenance status
  • Smart device app function: vehicle location
  • Smart device app function: lock operation
  • Headlights: auto high beam dimmer
  • Memorized settings: liftgate
  • Memorized settings: side mirrors
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 10
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 10
  • Headlights: wiper activated
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Storage: organizer
  • Connected in-car apps: Google search
  • Radio: HD radio
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Cupholders: 8
  • Rear door type: sensor-activated
  • Memorized settings: steering wheel
  • Wireless charging station: front
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
  • Premium brand: BandO PLAY
  • Axle ratio: 3.81
  • Camera system washer: rear
  • Pre-collision warning system: pedestrian detection
  • Automatic emergency braking: front pedestrian
  • Automatic emergency braking: front
  • Smart device app function: engine start
  • Watts: 800

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2016 Connect KZ-SPRE...
 0 KM
$31,600 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Challenge...
 21,000 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger G...
 18,000 KM
$37,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory