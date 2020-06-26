2019 Ford Edge

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Exterior Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting

Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Keypad Entry

digital odometer

Radio data system

Braking Assist

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Roll Stability Control

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Cornering brake control

Radio: AM/FM

Active grille shutters

Parking sensors: rear

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Lane Keeping Assist

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

Auxiliary audio input: USB

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Overhead console: front

Reading lights: front

Storage: cargo net

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Center differential: mechanical

Exhaust: dual tip

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Rear wiper: intermittent

Armrests: rear folding

Storage: door pockets

Liftgate window: fixed

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Impact sensor: post-collision safety system

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining

Spare wheel type: steel

Front wipers: rain sensing

Power windows: remotely operated

Knee airbags: dual front

In-Dash CD: single disc

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Grille color: chrome

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

One-touch windows: 2

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel

Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Subwoofer: 1

Camera system: rearview

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Memorized settings: driver seat

Floor material: carpet

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Front seat type: sport bucket

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Emergency braking preparation

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Taillights: LED

Automatic hazard warning lights

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Impact sensor: alert system

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Storage: front seatback

Steering wheel mounted controls: paddle shifter

Roof rails color: silver

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Side mirrors: integrated turn signals

Assist handle: front

Window trim: chrome

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Upholstery: leather-trimmed

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Rearview monitor: in dash

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated

Wifi: hotspot

Wheels: painted aluminum

Rear headrests: 3

Infotainment: Android Auto ready

Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function

Electronic parking brake: auto off

Rear spoiler: roofline

Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps

Blind spot safety: sensor/alert

Impact sensor: door unlock

Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining

Digital Sound Processing

Power windows: safety reverse

Total speakers: 11

Rear seat folding: flat

Laminated glass: acoustic

Power door locks: auto-locking

Multi-function remote: proximity entry system

Rear wiper: with washer

4WD type: on demand

Headlights: LED

Autonomous braking

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps

Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar

Armrests: rear center with cupholders

Storage: accessory hook

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm

Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm

Grille color: chrome surround

Reading lights: rear

Capless fuel filler system

Infotainment: SYNC

Programmable safety key

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Driver seat power adjustments: reclining

Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents

Electronic messaging assistance: with read function

Cross traffic alert: rear

Trip odometer: 2

Front fog lights: LED

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Dash trim: aluminum

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Pre-collision warning system: audible warning

Lane deviation sensors

Phone: voice operated

Power outlet(s): 115V front

Rear brake diameter: 12.4

Warnings and reminders: low oil level

Front brake diameter: 12.4

Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration

Rear seat folding: one-touch fold flat

Window defogger: rear

Power outlet(s): 12V rear

Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate

Fuel economy display: range

Rocker panel color: black

Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

Storage: sunglasses holder

Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm

Steering ratio: 17.7

Assist handle: rear

Connected in-car apps: Google POIs

Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready

Infotainment screen size: 8 in.

Pre-collision warning system: visual warning

Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. (dual)

Smart device app function: maintenance status

Smart device app function: vehicle location

Smart device app function: lock operation

Headlights: auto high beam dimmer

Memorized settings: liftgate

Memorized settings: side mirrors

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Driver seat power adjustments: 10

Passenger seat power adjustments: 10

Headlights: wiper activated

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control

Storage: organizer

Connected in-car apps: Google search

Radio: HD radio

Radio: touch screen display

Radio: voice operated

Emergency locking retractors: rear

Cupholders: 8

Rear door type: sensor-activated

Memorized settings: steering wheel

Wireless charging station: front

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Premium brand: BandO PLAY

Axle ratio: 3.81

Camera system washer: rear

Pre-collision warning system: pedestrian detection

Automatic emergency braking: front pedestrian

Automatic emergency braking: front

Smart device app function: engine start

Watts: 800

