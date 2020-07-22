Menu
2019 Ford Edge

18,832 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

River City Ford

204-837-3636

Titanium

Location

River City Ford

3636 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-837-3636

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,832KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5549058
  • Stock #: B98019PR
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K99KBB98019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B98019PR
  • Mileage 18,832 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Back-Up Camera
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
PERIMETER ALARM
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Bluetooth Connection
LED brakelights
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Fuel Capacity: 70L
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Black Bodyside Cladding
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Lane Keeping Assist
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
GVWR: TBA
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Streaming Audio
Axle Ratio: TBA
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver Restriction Features
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
AGATE BLACK
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST
Requires Subscription
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot

