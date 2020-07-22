2019 Ford Edge

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Tires - Front Performance
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver Restriction Features
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
