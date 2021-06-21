Menu
2019 Ford Edge

36,008 KM

Details Description

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

SEL

Location

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

36,008KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7393076
  • Stock #: 8333
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J99KBC04753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 8333
  • Mileage 36,008 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Edge SEL, with a EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT engine, features a 8-Speed Automatic transmission, and generates 29 highway/21 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 36005 kilometers!Technology options include: 3 LCD Monitors In The Front, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8in. LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable -inc: 9 speaker premium audio system, SiriusXM capability, speed-compensated volume and USB media hub, Safety options include: Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Overhead airbag, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Rain sensing wipers, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags.Visit Us:Find this Ford Edge SEL at Winnipeg Chrysler Dodge today. We are conveniently located at Unit 90, 3965 Portage Avenue Winnipeg MB R3K 2H3.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

