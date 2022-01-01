Menu
2019 Ford Edge

85,974 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL CO PILOT 360+ | PANO ROOF | NAV

2019 Ford Edge

SEL CO PILOT 360+ | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,974KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8083798
  • Stock #: F4BU8X
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J90KBB29513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,974 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Edge SEL CO PILOT 360+ | PANO ROOF | NAV EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD Ingot Silver Metallic

201A Equipment Group, Co-Pilot 360 Assist+, Convenience Package, Cold Weather Package, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise with Lane Centering, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C, CLEAN CARFAX!!!, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cold Weather Package, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Evasive Steering Assist, Foot-Activated Hands-Free Liftgate, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated ActiveX Seating Material Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Centering, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Panoramic Vista Roof, Perimeter Alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 18" Bright-Machined Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Wireless Charging Pad.


Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBA
Axle Ratio: TBA
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
remote start
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Automatic Transmission
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rain sensor wipers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio
Power Lift Gates
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Parking Aid Sensor
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability
pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system
App

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

