2019 Ford Edge
Titanium* AWD/Bluetooth/Heated Seats/Navigation
- VIN: 2FMPK4K95KBB10986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25428
- Mileage 78,654 KM
Vehicle Description
SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, PROXIMITY KEY, REMOTE STARTER ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** SPACE, COMFORT and CONVENIENCE are some of the ''GREAT'' features of the ''VERSATILE'' 2019 Ford Edge Titanium. Well equipped with AWD, REVERSE CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, PROXIMITY KEY, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, power windows, power door locks, cruise control, air conditioning and more! See us today. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
Vehicle Features
