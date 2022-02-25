2019 Ford Edge

$36,997 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 6 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8352519

8352519 Stock #: 25428

25428 VIN: 2FMPK4K95KBB10986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25428

Mileage 78,654 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.