2019 Ford Edge

$45,997 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 3 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8663323

8663323 Stock #: 25528

25528 VIN: 2FMPK4AP5KBB71741

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25528

Mileage 54,329 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.