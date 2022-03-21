$44,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2019 Ford Edge
ST AWD | NAV | PANO ROOF | BLIS
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8703659
- Stock #: F4HMVC
- VIN: 2FMPK4AP0KBC39718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 44,457 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents!
2019 Ford Edge ST 2.7L V6 8-Speed Automatic AWD Agate Black Metallic
CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents!
Equipment Group 401A, Cold Weather Pkg, Cargo Accessory Pkg, Trailer Tow Pkg Class III, Voice Activated Navigation, Panoramic Moonroof, BLIS w/ Cross Traffic, Reverse Camera w/ Sensors, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Telescoping Steering, SYNC 3, Wireless Charging, CLEAN CARFAX!!, LOADED!, AWD, 110V/150W Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Adaptive LED Headlamps, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Auto Tilt-Away Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, Automatic Temperature Control, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Cargo Accessory Package, Cargo Mat, Cold Weather Package, Cooled Front Seats, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Park Assist w/Parallel Park, Equipment Group 401A, Evasive Steering Assist, Foot-Activated Hands-Free Liftgate, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front 180-Degree Camera w/Split View & Washer, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Centering, Memory Seat, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Panoramic Vista Roof, Perimeter Alarm, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power Passenger Seat, Power steering, Power Windows, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Bumper Protector, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Retractable Cargo Area Cover, Roof Rack: Rails Only, Speed Control, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 21" Premium Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Wireless Charging Pad.
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.