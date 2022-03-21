$35,992+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD | Nav | SYNC 3 | Sunroof | Heated seats
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$35,992
- Listing ID: 8948320
- Stock #: F4P2VM
- VIN: 2FMPK4K99KBB29511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4P2VM
- Mileage 63,511 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford Edge Titanium EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Key Features
- AWD
- 12 Speakers
- AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Automatic Dual temperature control
- Enhanced Park Assist w/Parallel Park
- Front 180-Degree Camera w/Split View & Washer
- Heated and Cooled front seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Lane Centering
- Panoramic Vista Roof
- Power Liftgate
- Power memory driver seat
- Steering wheel memory
- SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System
- Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System
And more!
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report
At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Vehicle Features
