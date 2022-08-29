Menu
2019 Ford Edge

47,000 KM

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD - Pano Roof, Nav, Htd Steering, Htd Lthr, Rmt Start!!

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD - Pano Roof, Nav, Htd Steering, Htd Lthr, Rmt Start!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9041860
  • Stock #: SCV7741
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J97KBC66397

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7741
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

*** WOW LOW MILEAGE & LOADED LOADED LOADED! *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL + NAVIGATION!! *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING, LEATHER & REMOTE START!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Ford Edge AWD comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory FORD WARRANTY, and custom fitted Edge rubber mats. Only 47,000 kilometers, and now sale priced at just $36,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

