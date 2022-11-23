$34,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium | Leather | Navigation | Heated Steering Wheel
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,370 KM
Vehicle Description
No need to settle for a base model, right? Treat yourself to this 1 owner 2019 Ford Edge with All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade in luxurious Titanium trim! You get a fuel efficient 2.0L turbocharged 4 cylinder power train plus heated leather seating, heated steering wheel, remote starter, back-up camera, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, power tailgate, navigation and a full compliment of safety features such as lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert and forward collision warning.
