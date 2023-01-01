Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

77,579 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,579KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10218978
  • Stock #: P10317
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD8KUB72393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P10317
  • Mileage 77,579 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 68,482 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 99,089 KM
$51,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE
 129,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory