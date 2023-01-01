2019 Ford Escape

$31,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 5 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10218978

10218978 Stock #: P10317

P10317 VIN: 1FMCU9HD8KUB72393

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P10317

Mileage 77,579 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.