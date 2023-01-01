Menu
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

87,414 KM

$28,367

+ tax & licensing
SEL

SEL

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$28,367

+ taxes & licensing

87,414KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9HD4KUB87232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5BRRW
  • Mileage 87,414 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
3.51 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
59.4 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

