Look at this 2019 Ford Escape **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape has the following options: ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/55R17 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2019 Ford Escape

61,000 KM

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
61,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HDXKUB40660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P4970C
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2019 Ford Escape **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape has the following options: ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/55R17 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

