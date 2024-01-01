Menu
2019 Ford Escape

120,505 KM

$22,926

Titanium 4WD 2.0L Ecoboost | Sport Appearance Pack | Moonroof

Titanium 4WD 2.0L Ecoboost | Sport Appearance Pack | Moonroof

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$22,926

120,505KM
VIN 1FMCU9J95KUB38823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2019 Ford Escape Titanium! This versatile SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience with its impressive features and capabilities.

- 4WD system for confident handling in various conditions
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine for a responsive drive
- Luxurious Charcoal Black interior for a refined cabin atmosphere
- Sport Appearance Package adds a touch of athleticism
- Panoramic moonroof for an open and airy feel
- Advanced safety features including Active Park Assist
- FordPass Connect with 4G LTE WiFi hotspot for seamless connectivity

Experience the excellence of this Ford Escape Titanium for yourself. Reserve your test drive today, or contact our knowledgeable team at Birchwood Ford for more information. We're here to help you find the perfect vehicle to suit your lifestyle and preferences.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

