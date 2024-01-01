$22,926+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD 2.0L Ecoboost | Sport Appearance Pack | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 120,505 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2019 Ford Escape Titanium! This versatile SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience with its impressive features and capabilities.
- 4WD system for confident handling in various conditions
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine for a responsive drive
- Luxurious Charcoal Black interior for a refined cabin atmosphere
- Sport Appearance Package adds a touch of athleticism
- Panoramic moonroof for an open and airy feel
- Advanced safety features including Active Park Assist
- FordPass Connect with 4G LTE WiFi hotspot for seamless connectivity
Experience the excellence of this Ford Escape Titanium for yourself. Reserve your test drive today, or contact our knowledgeable team at Birchwood Ford for more information. We're here to help you find the perfect vehicle to suit your lifestyle and preferences.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
