Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2019 Ford Escape SEL. This versatile SUV is ready to tackle your daily commute and weekend adventures alike. - 4WD system for enhanced traction and control - Leather interior for a touch of luxury - Heated seats to keep you cozy in colder months - 1.5L EcoBoost engine with auto start-stop technology for improved fuel efficiency - SYNC 3 system with 8 touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto - FordPass Connect with 4G LTE WiFi hotspot - 60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo space Dont miss out on this well-equipped Ford Escape. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take it for a test drive and experience its features firsthand. Our friendly staff is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options. Book your appointment now and take the first step towards owning this fantastic SUV! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2019 Ford Escape

159,214 KM

Details Description Features

$18,926

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD | Leather | Heated Seats | Local Trade

Watch This Vehicle
12107425

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD | Leather | Heated Seats | Local Trade

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
Sale

$18,926

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,214KM
VIN 1FMCU9HD7KUB88732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 159,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2019 Ford Escape SEL. This versatile SUV is ready to tackle your daily commute and weekend adventures alike.

- 4WD system for enhanced traction and control
- Leather interior for a touch of luxury
- Heated seats to keep you cozy in colder months
- 1.5L EcoBoost engine with auto start-stop technology for improved fuel efficiency
- SYNC 3 system with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto
- FordPass Connect with 4G LTE WiFi hotspot
- 60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo space

Don't miss out on this well-equipped Ford Escape. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take it for a test drive and experience its features firsthand. Our friendly staff is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options. Book your appointment now and take the first step towards owning this fantastic SUV!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS

Interior

Air Conditioning
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Apple CarPlay
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Power Options

Power Locks

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

null
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports
Note: SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice
It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability
Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD | Leather | Heated Seats | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD | Leather | Heated Seats | Local Trade 159,214 KM $18,926 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Camry SE 2 Sets Of Tires | Heated Seats | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Toyota Camry SE 2 Sets Of Tires | Heated Seats | Low Kilometers 66,180 KM $26,790 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD | Heated Seat's | Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford Escape SE AWD | Heated Seat's | Accident Free 71,265 KM $25,372 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,926

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape