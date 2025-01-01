$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD
2019 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KUB88732
- Mileage 159,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer#4660
Comes with Fresh Safety Inspection
Excellent service history - Carfax attached
New Arrival in process of safety - Please contact us in advance to schedule a viewing
For Sale: 2019 Ford Escape SEL – 159,300 km
Address: 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB
This 2019 Ford Escape SEL is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability. With a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and 4WD drivetrain, it's ideal for both city driving and weekend getaways. Featuring a sleek gray exterior and black interior, this vehicle is packed with high-value options for your convenience and enjoyment.
Key Features: ✅ 1.5L 4-Cylinder Gasoline Engine
✅ 4WD Drivetrain for versatile performance
✅ Automatic Transmission
✅ 159,300 km – Well-maintained and reliable
✅ Stylish Gray Exterior with a Black Interior
✅ Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
High-Value Options:
✅ Back-Up Camera for enhanced safety
✅ Remote/ Command Start
✅ Parking Distance Control (PDC) for easy parking
✅ Heated Seats for both the driver and passenger
✅ Satellite Radio (Sirius) for entertainment on the go
✅ Leatherette seating for added comfort and style
Contact us today to learn more or schedule a test drive!
#FordEscape #4WD #BackUpCamera #HeatedSeats #Leatherette #ForSale
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Guy Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Car Guy Inc
The Car Guy Inc
Call Dealer
204-255-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-255-1297