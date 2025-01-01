Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=47><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong data-start=0 data-end=47>Dealer#4660</strong></span></p><p data-start=0 data-end=47><em><strong data-start=0 data-end=47>Comes with Fresh Safety Inspection</strong></em></p><p data-start=0 data-end=47><em><strong data-start=0 data-end=47>Excellent service history - Carfax attached</strong></em></p><p data-start=0 data-end=47><em><strong data-start=0 data-end=47>New Arrival in process of safety - <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Please contact us in advance to schedule a viewing </span></strong></em></p><p data-start=0 data-end=47><strong data-start=0 data-end=47>For Sale: 2019 Ford Escape SEL – 159,300 km</strong></p><p data-start=0 data-end=47><strong data-start=0 data-end=47>Address: </strong><em>2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB</em></p><p data-start=49 data-end=370>This 2019 Ford Escape SEL is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability. With a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and 4WD drivetrain, its ideal for both city driving and weekend getaways. Featuring a sleek gray exterior and black interior, this vehicle is packed with high-value options for your convenience and enjoyment.</p><p data-start=372 data-end=632><strong data-start=372 data-end=389>Key Features:</strong> ✅ 1.5L 4-Cylinder Gasoline Engine<br data-start=423 data-end=426 />✅ 4WD Drivetrain for versatile performance<br data-start=468 data-end=471 />✅ Automatic Transmission<br data-start=495 data-end=498 />✅ 159,300 km – Well-maintained and reliable<br data-start=541 data-end=544 />✅ Stylish Gray Exterior with a Black Interior<br data-start=589 data-end=592 data-is-only-node= />✅ Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)</p><p data-start=634 data-end=906><strong data-start=634 data-end=657>High-Value Options:</strong></p><p data-start=634 data-end=906>✅ Back-Up Camera for enhanced safety</p><p data-start=634 data-end=906>✅ Remote/ Command Start<br data-start=694 data-end=697 />✅ Parking Distance Control (PDC) for easy parking<br data-start=746 data-end=749 />✅ Heated Seats for both the driver and passenger<br data-start=797 data-end=800 />✅ Satellite Radio (Sirius) for entertainment on the go<br data-start=854 data-end=857 />✅ Leatherette seating for added comfort and style</p><p data-start=965 data-end=1073>Contact us today to learn more or schedule a test drive!</p><p data-start=1075 data-end=1140 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>#FordEscape #4WD #BackUpCamera #HeatedSeats #Leatherette #ForSale</p>

2019 Ford Escape

159,300 KM

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

12211218

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HD7KUB88732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KUB88732
  • Mileage 159,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer#4660

Comes with Fresh Safety Inspection

Excellent service history - Carfax attached

New Arrival in process of safety - Please contact us in advance to schedule a viewing

For Sale: 2019 Ford Escape SEL – 159,300 km

Address: 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB

This 2019 Ford Escape SEL is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability. With a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and 4WD drivetrain, it's ideal for both city driving and weekend getaways. Featuring a sleek gray exterior and black interior, this vehicle is packed with high-value options for your convenience and enjoyment.

Key Features: ✅ 1.5L 4-Cylinder Gasoline Engine
✅ 4WD Drivetrain for versatile performance
✅ Automatic Transmission
✅ 159,300 km – Well-maintained and reliable
✅ Stylish Gray Exterior with a Black Interior
✅ Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

High-Value Options:

✅ Back-Up Camera for enhanced safety

✅ Remote/ Command Start
✅ Parking Distance Control (PDC) for easy parking
✅ Heated Seats for both the driver and passenger
✅ Satellite Radio (Sirius) for entertainment on the go
✅ Leatherette seating for added comfort and style

Contact us today to learn more or schedule a test drive!

#FordEscape #4WD #BackUpCamera #HeatedSeats #Leatherette #ForSale

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2019 Ford Escape