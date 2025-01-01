$24,502+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD | Leather | Panoramic Moonroof | Local Vehicle
2019 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD | Leather | Panoramic Moonroof | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$24,502
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,656 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2019 Ford Escape SEL. This SUV offers a comfortable ride and impressive features that make every journey a pleasure.
Key Highlights:
- 4-Wheel Drive capability for enhanced traction
- Luxurious leather interior for a premium feel
- Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Power Liftgate for easy cargo access
- Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Reverse Sensing System
Experience the quality and performance of this Ford Escape for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take a test drive, or contact us online to learn more about this exceptional vehicle. With its combination of comfort, technology, and safety features, this Escape is ready to elevate your driving experience. Don't miss out on this opportunity schedule your appointment now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555