Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2019 Ford Escape SEL. This SUV offers a comfortable ride and impressive features that make every journey a pleasure. Key Highlights: - 4-Wheel Drive capability for enhanced traction - Luxurious leather interior for a premium feel - Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience - FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning - Power Liftgate for easy cargo access - Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Reverse Sensing System Experience the quality and performance of this Ford Escape for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take a test drive, or contact us online to learn more about this exceptional vehicle. With its combination of comfort, technology, and safety features, this Escape is ready to elevate your driving experience. Dont miss out on this opportunity schedule your appointment now! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2019 Ford Escape

60,656 KM

Details Description Features

$24,502

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD | Leather | Panoramic Moonroof | Local Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle
12430666

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD | Leather | Panoramic Moonroof | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12430666
  2. 12430666
Contact Seller
Sale

$24,502

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,656KM
VIN 1FMCU9HDXKUB87848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2019 Ford Escape SEL. This SUV offers a comfortable ride and impressive features that make every journey a pleasure.

Key Highlights:
- 4-Wheel Drive capability for enhanced traction
- Luxurious leather interior for a premium feel
- Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Power Liftgate for easy cargo access
- Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Reverse Sensing System

Experience the quality and performance of this Ford Escape for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take a test drive, or contact us online to learn more about this exceptional vehicle. With its combination of comfort, technology, and safety features, this Escape is ready to elevate your driving experience. Don't miss out on this opportunity schedule your appointment now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD | Local Vehicle | Leather | Moonroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD | Local Vehicle | Leather | Moonroof 126,755 KM $28,770 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD | Accident Free | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD | Accident Free | Heated Seats 117,425 KM $29,615 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SES 4wd | Local Vehicle | Remote Start | Navigation for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford EcoSport SES 4wd | Local Vehicle | Remote Start | Navigation 120,024 KM $17,778 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,502

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape