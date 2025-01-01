Menu
2019 Ford Escape

41,069 KM

Details Description

$26,989

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

Titanium Roof | Power Tailgate | Leather

12745440

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium Roof | Power Tailgate | Leather

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$26,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,069KM
VIN 1FMCU9J98KUC40603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F69EGT
  • Mileage 41,069 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean beautiful trade here!
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

