2019 Ford Escape
SEL Heated Leather | New Tires
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 156,038 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of versatility and style with this 2019 Ford Escape SEL! This pre-owned SUV offers impressive features and reliable performance for your daily adventures.
Key Highlights:
- 4WD capability for confident handling in various conditions
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access
- SYNC infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Reverse Sensing System
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel for a touch of luxury
Ready to experience the 2019 Ford Escape SEL for yourself? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or explore our online inventory. Our knowledgeable team is here to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Birchwood Chevrolet
