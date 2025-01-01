Menu
Discover the perfect blend of versatility and style with this 2019 Ford Escape SEL! This pre-owned SUV offers impressive features and reliable performance for your daily adventures. Key Highlights: - 4WD capability for confident handling in various conditions - FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access - SYNC infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility - Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Reverse Sensing System - Leather-wrapped steering wheel for a touch of luxury Ready to experience the 2019 Ford Escape SEL for yourself? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or explore our online inventory. Our knowledgeable team is here to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

