100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Blue 2019 Ford Escape Titanium AWD 4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT One Owner, Clean Carfax, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 2.0L EcoBoost Class II Trailer Tow Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Beltline Moulding, Black Roof-Rack Side Rails, Block heater, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 400A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Gloss Black-Painted Skid Plates, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Gloss Black-Painted Sideview Mirror Caps, Gloss Black-Painted Upper Grille Bars & Plinth, Halogen Projector Headlamps w/Black Bezels, Heated door mirrors, Heated Partial Leather Groove/Salerno Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Taillamps w/Black Bezel, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Titanium Sport Appearance Package, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Premium Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Certified. Ford Certified Details: * Get As Low As 1.9% APR Financing on Ford Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles * Roadside Assistance available 24/7, 365 days a year * CARFAX® Vehicle History Report. Complimentary 3-Month SiriusXM® Select+ Trial Subscription * 12-month or 20,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage * 172-Point Inspection
