Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Escape

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

AWD

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 4737873
  2. 4737873
  3. 4737873
  4. 4737873
  5. 4737873
  6. 4737873
  7. 4737873
  8. 4737873
  9. 4737873
  10. 4737873
  11. 4737873
  12. 4737873
  13. 4737873
  14. 4737873
  15. 4737873
  16. 4737873
  17. 4737873
  18. 4737873
  19. 4737873
  20. 4737873
  21. 4737873
  22. 4737873
  23. 4737873
  24. 4737873
  25. 4737873
  26. 4737873
  27. 4737873
  28. 4737873
  29. 4737873
  30. 4737873
Contact Seller

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,593KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4737873
  • Stock #: 5145
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J95KUB71966
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Blue 2019 Ford Escape Titanium AWD 4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT One Owner, Clean Carfax, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 2.0L EcoBoost Class II Trailer Tow Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Beltline Moulding, Black Roof-Rack Side Rails, Block heater, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 400A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Gloss Black-Painted Skid Plates, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Gloss Black-Painted Sideview Mirror Caps, Gloss Black-Painted Upper Grille Bars & Plinth, Halogen Projector Headlamps w/Black Bezels, Heated door mirrors, Heated Partial Leather Groove/Salerno Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Taillamps w/Black Bezel, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Titanium Sport Appearance Package, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Premium Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Certified. Ford Certified Details: * Get As Low As 1.9% APR Financing on Ford Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles * Roadside Assistance available 24/7, 365 days a year * CARFAX® Vehicle History Report. Complimentary 3-Month SiriusXM® Select+ Trial Subscription * 12-month or 20,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage * 172-Point Inspection

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2017 Ford F-150 XTR
 54,805 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Maxima
 88,959 KM
$21,488 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V AWD
 50,532 KM
$27,193 + tax & lic
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Send A Message