2019 Ford Escape

8,665 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

SE 4WD

SE 4WD

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

8,665KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6423808
  • Stock #: 5388
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD6KUC12360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,665 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Black 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost One Owner, Local Trade, Clean Carfax, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 200A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Certified. Ford Certified Details: * 172-Point Inspection * Get As Low As 1.9% APR Financing on Ford Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles * 12-month or 20,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage * Roadside Assistance available 24/7, 365 days a year * CARFAX Vehicle History Report. Complimentary 3-Month SiriusXM Select+ Trial Subscription

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

204-284-7650

