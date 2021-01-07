2019 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering remote start Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Apple CarPlay Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist AppLink SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Turbocharged Engine FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability Note: SYNC AppLink lets you c

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.