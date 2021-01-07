Menu
2019 Ford Escape

22,290 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
SE | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Apple CarPlay |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

22,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6490290
  • Stock #: F3TTP3
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD9KUC15656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Chromite Gray/Charcoal
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada One Owner

Odometer is 7527 kilometers below market average!

2019 Ford Escape SE 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Magnetic Metallic

All Wheel Drive, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control.
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged Engine
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM
Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability
Note: SYNC AppLink lets you c

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

