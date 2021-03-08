Menu
2019 Ford Escape

9,164 KM

$27,592

+ tax & licensing
$27,592

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL* 4WD/Satellite Radio/Heated Seats/LOW KMS

2019 Ford Escape

SEL* 4WD/Satellite Radio/Heated Seats/LOW KMS

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$27,592

+ taxes & licensing

9,164KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6685181
  Stock #: 24824
  VIN: 1FMCU9HD9KUC38577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24824
  • Mileage 9,164 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the Ford Escape for only $26,592****** * REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, CLEAN CARFAX * SATELLITE RADIO, PUSH BUTTON START, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOW KILOMETRES Drive this 2019 Ford Escape sel and enjoy its great features! Nicely equipped with 4 WHEEL DRIVE, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, power windows, power door locks, cruise control, air conditioning and more! On sale for $27,592 cash, or JUST $26,592 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

