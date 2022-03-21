2019 Ford Escape

Sale $29,989 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 9 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8945038

8945038 Stock #: F4JMVA

F4JMVA VIN: 1FMCU9HD4KUB69121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 58,912 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Hill Descent Control Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: TBD 3.51 Axle Ratio Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology 59.4 L Fuel Tank Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Equipment Group 300A Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator AppLink SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability Note: SYNC AppLink lets you c FORD SAFE/SMART & SUN/STYLE PACKAGE -inc: Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum, luster nickel-painted spokes and pockets, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, power open/close w/power shade, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Adaptiv...

