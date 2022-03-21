Menu
2019 Ford Escape

58,912 KM

Details Description Features

$29,989

+ tax & licensing
$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 3.99% AVAILABLE | ROOF | HTD LTHR

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 3.99% AVAILABLE | ROOF | HTD LTHR

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

58,912KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8945038
  Stock #: F4JMVA
  VIN: 1FMCU9HD4KUB69121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,912 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Escape SEL SAFESTYLE PKG | PANO ROOF | BLIS 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Magnetic Metallic
Key Features
- Equipmeng Group 300A
- Ford Safe/Smart & Sun/Style Pkg
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Heated Front Seats w/Power Adjust
- Power Liftgate
- SYNC 3
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto

Safety Features
- BLIS
- ACC & Collision Warning
- Lane Keeping System
- Reverse Camera w/Sensors

4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Temperature Control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Safe/Smart & Sun/Style Package, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Lane-Keeping System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Rain-Sensing Wipers (Front Only), Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Roof Rack: Rails Only, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
3.51 Axle Ratio
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
59.4 L Fuel Tank
Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Power Mirrors
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Equipment Group 300A
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability
Note: SYNC AppLink lets you c
FORD SAFE/SMART & SUN/STYLE PACKAGE -inc: Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum, luster nickel-painted spokes and pockets, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, power open/close w/power shade, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Adaptiv...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

