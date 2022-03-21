$29,989+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SEL 3.99% AVAILABLE | ROOF | HTD LTHR
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$29,989
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8945038
- Stock #: F4JMVA
- VIN: 1FMCU9HD4KUB69121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,912 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford Escape SEL SAFESTYLE PKG | PANO ROOF | BLIS 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Magnetic Metallic
Key Features
- Equipmeng Group 300A
- Ford Safe/Smart & Sun/Style Pkg
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Heated Front Seats w/Power Adjust
- Power Liftgate
- SYNC 3
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
Safety Features
- BLIS
- ACC & Collision Warning
- Lane Keeping System
- Reverse Camera w/Sensors
4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Temperature Control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Safe/Smart & Sun/Style Package, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Lane-Keeping System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Rain-Sensing Wipers (Front Only), Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Roof Rack: Rails Only, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
