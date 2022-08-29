Menu
2019 Ford Escape

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,568

+ tax & licensing
$29,568

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$29,568

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9023953
  • Stock #: 5871
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD5KUB68057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

