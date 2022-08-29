$32,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2019 Ford Escape
2019 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
9,725KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9176239
- Stock #: 22K4K22A
- VIN: 1FMCU9H93KUB70174
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 22K4K22A
- Mileage 9,725 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner |, Local Trade |, 4WD, 3.51 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Equipment Group 300A, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Traction control.
Odometer is 34370 kilometers below market average! Red 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9