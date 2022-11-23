Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

8,200 KM

Details

$34,105

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,105

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 9391438
  2. 9391438
  3. 9391438
  4. 9391438
  5. 9391438
  6. 9391438
  7. 9391438
  8. 9391438
  9. 9391438
  10. 9391438
  11. 9391438
  12. 9391438
  13. 9391438
Contact Seller

$34,105

+ taxes & licensing

8,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9391438
  • Stock #: 22511
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J96KUB37499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Agate Black Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22511
  • Mileage 8,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 174,541 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry LE
 134,533 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus RX 350 Base
 110,430 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory