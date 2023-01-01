Menu
2019 Ford Escape

63,776 KM

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Titanium | Sunroof | Leather | Tow Package

Titanium | Sunroof | Leather | Tow Package

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

+ taxes & licensing

63,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9551203
  • Stock #: 257352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,776 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fuel efficient, well equipped SUV that's easy to park? Check out this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2019 Ford Escape with All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade in top of the line Titanium trim! You get heated leather seating, heated steering wheel, navigation, back-up camera, remote starter, premium SONY sound system, foot activated power tailgate and the powerful 245 horsepower 2.0L turbocharged power train.Plus as an added bonus, this beautiful SUV includes the following extra options: * Class II Trailer Tow Package ($800) * Safe/Smart + Roof Package w/Panoramic Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist & Blind Spot Monitoring ($2500)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD)
Requires Subscription

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

