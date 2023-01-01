$31,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium | Sunroof | Leather | Tow Package
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
$31,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9551203
- Stock #: 257352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,776 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fuel efficient, well equipped SUV that's easy to park? Check out this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2019 Ford Escape with All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade in top of the line Titanium trim! You get heated leather seating, heated steering wheel, navigation, back-up camera, remote starter, premium SONY sound system, foot activated power tailgate and the powerful 245 horsepower 2.0L turbocharged power train.Plus as an added bonus, this beautiful SUV includes the following extra options: * Class II Trailer Tow Package ($800) * Safe/Smart + Roof Package w/Panoramic Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist & Blind Spot Monitoring ($2500)
Vehicle Features
