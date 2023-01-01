2019 Ford Escape

Sale $28,467 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 1 8 4 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 41,184 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: TBD 3.51 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology 59.4 L Fuel Tank Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass remote start rear window defogger Rear View Camera PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist AppLink SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability Note: SYNC AppLink lets you c

