2019 Ford Escape

$31,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9816427

9816427 Stock #: 23R9B09A

23R9B09A VIN: 1FMCU9J9XKUC40604

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.