$31,988+ tax & licensing
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2019 Ford Escape
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
84,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9816427
- Stock #: 23R9B09A
- VIN: 1FMCU9J9XKUC40604
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD.
2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9