2019 Ford Expedition

89,080 KM

Details Description Features

$48,496

+ tax & licensing
$48,496

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2019 Ford Expedition

2019 Ford Expedition

XLT Vista Roof | Connectivity Pack | Local Vehicle

2019 Ford Expedition

XLT Vista Roof | Connectivity Pack | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$48,496

+ taxes & licensing

89,080KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10190802
  • Stock #: F562VR
  • VIN: 1FMJU1JT9KEA18358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F562VR
  • Mileage 89,080 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Expedition XLT Moonroof | BLIS | SYNC 3 3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Key Features

- 4WD
- Panoramic Vista Moonroof
- Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
- SYNC 3
- Navigation
- Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory
- Remote Start
- Hands Free Liftgate
- Running Boards
- Tri-Zone A/C
- Blind Spot Information System
- Reverse Camera
- Reverse Sensing System

4WD, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 2nd Row 40/20/40 Power-Folding Tip & Slide, 3rd Row Power-Folding Head Restraints, 3rd Row Seats: Split-Bench, 9 Speakers, ABS Brakes, Advanced Security Pack, Ambient Lighting, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic Temperature Control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Chrome Platform Running Boards, Connectivity Package, Delay-Off Headlights, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Hands-Free Foot-Activated Power Liftgate, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated ActiveX Bucket Seats, Instrument Panel Cluster, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power Windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Power-Folding Sideview Mirrors w/Autofold, Radio Data System, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Roof Rack: Rails Only, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
GVWR: 3,400 kgs (7450 lbs)
88 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
771.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 OWL All-Terrain
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

911 Assist
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability
pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system and 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports in media hub

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

