2019 Ford Expedition

Sale $48,496 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 0 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10190802

10190802 Stock #: F562VR

F562VR VIN: 1FMJU1JT9KEA18358

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F562VR

Mileage 89,080 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 3.31 AXLE RATIO Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology GVWR: 3,400 kgs (7450 lbs) 88 L Fuel Tank 72-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control 771.1 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: 275/65R18 OWL All-Terrain Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net Driver Information Centre Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Selective service internet access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Vinyl Door Trim Insert KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Back-Up Camera w/Washer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features 911 Assist AppLink SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Manual Recline 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system and 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports in media hub

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.