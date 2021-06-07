2019 Ford Expedition

+ taxes & licensing
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** EXTENDED LENGTH EXPEDITION MAX STEALTH EDITION! *** LIMITED EDITION W/ PANORAMIC ROOF & NAVIGATION!! *** TOW PACKAGE & SELF-PARKING!!! *** Get the biggest Baddest Full Size SUV on the Market today! Completely Blacked Out, Full-On Luxury, and a whopping 9,200 LBS of Towing Capacity!! This STEALTH EDITION comes decked out with a 12- Speaker BANG & OLUFSON Premium Stereo!......ACTIVE PARK ASSIST! (Yes, it will Parallel Park Itself!...Helpful!)......Front HEATED SEATS......HEATED SECOND ROW SEATS......Premium LEATHER INTERIOR w/ Red Contrast Stitching......Full PANORAMIC SUNROOF......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......Factory REMOTE START......ADAPTIVE RADAR CRUISE CONTROL......Blindspot Monitoring......STEALTH EDITION Gets you some Sweet Options like a 360 DEGREE SURROUND VIEW CAMERA......Blacked out Badging and 22-INCH Alloy Wheels......Continuosly Controlled Dampening Suspension......POWER RUNNING BOARDS......NAVIGATION Package......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......WIFI HOTSPOT Capable......Proximitey Key w/ Push Button Start......REAR VIEW CAMERA......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SYNC3 TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......SiriusXM Sattelite Radio......Dual Climate Control w/ Dedicated Rear Controls.......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Memory Seat......Power Adjustable Pedals......HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED WHEEL......Hill Descent Control......REAR CAPTAINS CHAIRS.......POWER LIFTGATE......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System w/ 4HI, 4LO, & 4AUTO......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ Wiring......TOW HAUL MODE......Pro-Trailer Backup Assist.......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Front Tow Hooks.......Fog Lights......Automatic High Beams......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Dark Tinted Windows......Roof Rack Rails......POWER FOLDING Rear Seats for a TON Of Cargo Space......3.5L ECOBOOST V6 Engine with nearly 500 lb-ft of Torque......and NEW 10-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Select Shift!
If you made it this far, you know this thing is LOADED!! Comes with all original Books & Manuals, and Custom Fit Mats. Only 102,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $64,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
