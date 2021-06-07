2019 Ford Expedition

$64,600 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7240856

7240856 Stock #: SCV5861

SCV5861 VIN: 1FMJK2AT1KEA04658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 102,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.