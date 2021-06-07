Menu
2019 Ford Expedition

102,000 KM

Details Description

$64,600

+ tax & licensing
$64,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2019 Ford Expedition

2019 Ford Expedition

Max Limited *Stealth Edition* - Pano Roof, Pwr Boards, Nav, Self-Parking !!

2019 Ford Expedition

Max Limited *Stealth Edition* - Pano Roof, Pwr Boards, Nav, Self-Parking !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$64,600

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7240856
  • Stock #: SCV5861
  • VIN: 1FMJK2AT1KEA04658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** EXTENDED LENGTH EXPEDITION MAX STEALTH EDITION! *** LIMITED EDITION W/ PANORAMIC ROOF & NAVIGATION!! *** TOW PACKAGE & SELF-PARKING!!! *** Get the biggest Baddest Full Size SUV on the Market today! Completely Blacked Out, Full-On Luxury, and a whopping 9,200 LBS of Towing Capacity!! This STEALTH EDITION comes decked out with a 12- Speaker BANG & OLUFSON Premium Stereo!......ACTIVE PARK ASSIST! (Yes, it will Parallel Park Itself!...Helpful!)......Front HEATED SEATS......HEATED SECOND ROW SEATS......Premium LEATHER INTERIOR w/ Red Contrast Stitching......Full PANORAMIC SUNROOF......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......Factory REMOTE START......ADAPTIVE RADAR CRUISE CONTROL......Blindspot Monitoring......STEALTH EDITION Gets you some Sweet Options like a 360 DEGREE SURROUND VIEW CAMERA......Blacked out Badging and 22-INCH Alloy Wheels......Continuosly Controlled Dampening Suspension......POWER RUNNING BOARDS......NAVIGATION Package......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......WIFI HOTSPOT Capable......Proximitey Key w/ Push Button Start......REAR VIEW CAMERA......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SYNC3 TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......SiriusXM Sattelite Radio......Dual Climate Control w/ Dedicated Rear Controls.......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Memory Seat......Power Adjustable Pedals......HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED WHEEL......Hill Descent Control......REAR CAPTAINS CHAIRS.......POWER LIFTGATE......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System w/ 4HI, 4LO, & 4AUTO......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ Wiring......TOW HAUL MODE......Pro-Trailer Backup Assist.......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Front Tow Hooks.......Fog Lights......Automatic High Beams......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Dark Tinted Windows......Roof Rack Rails......POWER FOLDING Rear Seats for a TON Of Cargo Space......3.5L ECOBOOST V6 Engine with nearly 500 lb-ft of Torque......and NEW 10-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Select Shift!

If you made it this far, you know this thing is LOADED!! Comes with all original Books & Manuals, and Custom Fit Mats. Only 102,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $64,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available.




Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

