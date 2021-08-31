2019 Ford Expedition

- Listing ID: 7596526
- Stock #: 256300
-
Exterior Colour
Ingot Silver Metallic
-
Interior Colour
Ebony
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
7
-
Mileage
30,734 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver Restriction Features
EBONY W/MED SOFT CERAMIC HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats driver seat memory multicontour seats w/Active Motion pecan stitching perforated seat inserts and quilted bolsters
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.