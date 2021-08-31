Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Expedition

30,734 KM

Details Description Features

$79,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,750

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Expedition

2019 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max *Local Trade-Low KM*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max *Local Trade-Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

Contact Seller

$79,750

+ taxes & licensing

30,734KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7596526
  • Stock #: 256300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 30,734 KM

Vehicle Description

Platinum Max 4x4, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
2nd Row Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Seatbelt Air Bag
Generic Sun/Moonroof
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
EBONY W/MED SOFT CERAMIC HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats driver seat memory multicontour seats w/Active Motion pecan stitching perforated seat inserts and quilted bolsters
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2020 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 16,038 KM
$70,500 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee U...
 5,386 KM
$37,000 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 100,152 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory