2019 Ford Explorer

28,850 KM

Details Description Features

$48,625

+ tax & licensing
$48,625

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

Sport NAV | ROOF | BLIS | 20s

2019 Ford Explorer

Sport NAV | ROOF | BLIS | 20s

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$48,625

+ taxes & licensing

28,850KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8716718
  Stock #: F4H9YH
  VIN: 1FM5K8GT3KGA33451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Explorer Sport AWD | NAV | MOONROOF | BLIS 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 4WD White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Equipment Group 400A, Voice-Activated Nav, Twin Panel Moonroof, BLIS w/ Cross Traffic, ACC & Lane Keeping, Reverse Camera, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Power Adjust Front Seats w/ Memory, Heated Second Row Captain Chairs, Heated Telescoping Steering Wheel, Hill Start Assist, SYNC 3, 20" Wheel, Loaded!, 4WD, 3rd Row Seats: Split-Bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Auto Tilt-Away Steering Wheel, Automatic Temperature Control, Block Heater, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 400A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power Passenger Seat, Power steering, Power Windows, Radio: Premium Audio System by Sony, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Roof Rack: Rails Only, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Twin-Panel Moonroof, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Machined-Aluminum w/Painted Pockets.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.16 Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Forward Collision Warning and Cross Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Warning-Front
Power Mirrors
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
height adjusters
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

