2019 Ford Explorer

$48,625 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 8 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8716718

8716718 Stock #: F4H9YH

F4H9YH VIN: 1FM5K8GT3KGA33451

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Ebony Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 28,850 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.16 Axle Ratio Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 70.4 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs) 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Trailer Hitch tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints KEYPAD Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Distance Pacing Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable Forward Collision Warning and Cross Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Collision Warning-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Streaming Audio Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors height adjusters Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.