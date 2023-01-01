$38,541+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2019 Ford F-150
XLT Sync 3 | Accident Free | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$38,541
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10098948
- Stock #: F54GNR
- VIN: 1FTFX1E54KKE26507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F54GNR
- Mileage 59,105 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford F-150 XLT Trailer Tow | Backup Cam 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Ingot Silver Metallic
Clean CARFAX!
Key Features
- Equipment Group 300A
- Trailer Tow Pkg
- SYNC 3
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- Reverse Camera
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist
- 3.55 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
- 136L Fuel Tank
- Tailgate Steps
4WD, 136L Fuel Tank, ABS Brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 300A Base, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 3,185 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio Data System, Rear Step Bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.