2019 Ford F-150

59,105 KM

Details Description Features

$38,541

+ tax & licensing
XLT Sync 3 | Accident Free | Local Vehicle

XLT Sync 3 | Accident Free | Local Vehicle

Location

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$38,541

+ taxes & licensing

59,105KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F-150 XLT Trailer Tow | Backup Cam 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Ingot Silver Metallic

Clean CARFAX!
Key Features

- Equipment Group 300A
- Trailer Tow Pkg
- SYNC 3
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- Reverse Camera
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist
- 3.55 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
- 136L Fuel Tank
- Tailgate Steps

4WD, 136L Fuel Tank, ABS Brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 300A Base, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 3,185 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio Data System, Rear Step Bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Interior

Compass
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Exterior

CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

