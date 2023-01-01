$42,799+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2019 Ford F-150
XLT XLT Special Edition | Local Truck | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$42,799
- Listing ID: 10125930
- Stock #: F5559X
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP9KFD04606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 61,453 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford F-150 XLT SYNC 3 | Remote Start 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Oxford White
Key Features
- 4WD
- Apple CarPlay
- Rear View Camera
- Heated Front Seats
- SYNC 3
- Remote Start
- Reverse Sensing System
- Automatic High Beams
- Pre-Collision Assist
4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Package, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, ABS Brakes, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Black Running Boards, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake Assist, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 3,129 kg (6,900 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Radio Data System, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security System, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Unique Bodyside & Hood Decals, Unique Grille w/Ebony Black High-Gloss Mesh, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 20" Unique Premium Low Gloss Black Painted, XLT Special Edition Package, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR Package.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
