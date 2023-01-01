Menu
2019 Ford F-150

187,029 KM

$29,992

$29,992

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$29,992

187,029KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546038
  • Stock #: 23W1E329A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E49KKE86826

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 187,029 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

