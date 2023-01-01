$29,992 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 7 , 0 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10546038

10546038 Stock #: 23W1E329A

23W1E329A VIN: 1FTFW1E49KKE86826

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Mileage 187,029 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Convenience Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.