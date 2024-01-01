Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Fords inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

2019 Ford F-150

92,687 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 10937255
  2. 10937255
  3. 10937255
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
92,687KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP9KKC80699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # 23W1E501A
  • Mileage 92,687 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2016 Ford F-150 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Ford F-150 136,000 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford F-150 127,461 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT 165,856 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150