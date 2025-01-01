Menu
Dealer#4660
Address: 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB
Single Owner
For Sale: 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab 4WD – Fully Loaded & Road Ready!
perfect blend of rugged durability and premium comfort. Built for both work and play, this Crew Cab Short Bed 4WD truck is packed with features and ready to roll.
🔧 Specifications:
Engine: 3.5L V6 Gasoline
Transmission: Automatic
Drivetrain: 4-Wheel Drive
Exterior Color: White
Interior Color: Gray Leather
🌟 High-Value Features:
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera & Parking Distance Control (PDC)
Panoramic Roof + Sunroof
Cooled & Heated Front Seats
Leather Interior with Memory Driver Seat
SiriusXM Satellite Radio & OnStar
Power Adjustable Pedals & Power Folding Mirrors
✅ Equipment & Comfort:
5-Passenger Seating
Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, and Steering
Running Boards
Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System)
ABS, Traction Control, Front & Side Airbags
This Lariat is more than just a truck — its your mobile command center, your weekend warrior, and your daily driver all in one. With over 240,000 km, it's proven its reliability and strength.
Drive it. Work it. Love it.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive or learn more about this well-equipped F-150 Lariat!

2019 Ford F-150

241,150 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

Lariet Crew Cab 5'5 Box

12447826

2019 Ford F-150

Lariet Crew Cab 5'5 Box

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
241,150KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E42KFD21012

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KFD21012
  • Mileage 241,150 KM

Dealer#4660

Address: 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB

Single Owner

For Sale: 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab 4WD – Fully Loaded & Road Ready!

perfect blend of rugged durability and premium comfort. Built for both work and play, this Crew Cab Short Bed 4WD truck is packed with features and ready to roll.

🔧 Specifications:

  • Engine: 3.5L V6 Gasoline

  • Transmission: Automatic

  • Drivetrain: 4-Wheel Drive

  • Exterior Color: White

  • Interior Color: Gray Leather

🌟 High-Value Features:

  • Navigation System

  • Back-Up Camera & Parking Distance Control (PDC)

  • Panoramic Roof + Sunroof

  • Cooled & Heated Front Seats

  • Leather Interior with Memory Driver Seat

  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio & OnStar

  • Power Adjustable Pedals & Power Folding Mirrors

✅ Equipment & Comfort:

  • 5-Passenger Seating

  • Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, and Steering

  • Running Boards

  • Fog Lights

  • Cruise Control

  • Adjustable Steering Wheel

  • TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System)

  • ABS, Traction Control, Front & Side Airbags

This Lariat is more than just a truck — it's your mobile command center, your weekend warrior, and your daily driver all in one. With over 240,000 km, it’s proven its reliability and strength.

 

Drive it. Work it. Love it.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive or learn more about this well-equipped F-150 Lariat!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof

Automatic Headlights

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2019 Ford F-150