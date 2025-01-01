$23,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariet Crew Cab 5'5 Box
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KFD21012
- Mileage 241,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Single Owner
For Sale: 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab 4WD – Fully Loaded & Road Ready!
perfect blend of rugged durability and premium comfort. Built for both work and play, this Crew Cab Short Bed 4WD truck is packed with features and ready to roll.🔧 Specifications:
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera & Parking Distance Control (PDC)
Panoramic Roof + Sunroof
Cooled & Heated Front Seats
Leather Interior with Memory Driver Seat
SiriusXM Satellite Radio & OnStar
Power Adjustable Pedals & Power Folding Mirrors
5-Passenger Seating
Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, and Steering
Running Boards
Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System)
ABS, Traction Control, Front & Side Airbags
This Lariat is more than just a truck — it's your mobile command center, your weekend warrior, and your daily driver all in one. With over 240,000 km, it’s proven its reliability and strength.
Drive it. Work it. Love it.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive or learn more about this well-equipped F-150 Lariat!
