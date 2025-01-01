$24,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 4X4 CrewCab | Local Vehicle | Ford Pass
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 182,197 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience rugged performance and versatility with this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT. This capable truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way.
- Powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine for impressive towing capacity
- 4-wheel drive system for enhanced traction in various conditions
- Spacious crew cab accommodates up to 6 passengers comfortably
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation and back-up camera
- Intuitive MyKey system for customizable driver settings
- Automatic high-beam headlamps for improved visibility
- Fuel-efficient design with respectable highway economy
Discover the perfect blend of power and practicality. Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience this F-150 for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next reliable workhorse awaits!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
