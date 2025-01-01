Menu
Experience rugged performance and versatility with this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT. This capable truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way. - Powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine for impressive towing capacity - 4-wheel drive system for enhanced traction in various conditions - Spacious crew cab accommodates up to 6 passengers comfortably - Advanced safety features including collision mitigation and back-up camera - Intuitive MyKey system for customizable driver settings - Automatic high-beam headlamps for improved visibility - Fuel-efficient design with respectable highway economy Discover the perfect blend of power and practicality. Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience this F-150 for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next reliable workhorse awaits! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2019 Ford F-150

182,197 KM

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 CrewCab | Local Vehicle | Ford Pass

12563138

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 CrewCab | Local Vehicle | Ford Pass

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Used
182,197KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB5KKD66838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 182,197 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience rugged performance and versatility with this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT. This capable truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way.

- Powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine for impressive towing capacity
- 4-wheel drive system for enhanced traction in various conditions
- Spacious crew cab accommodates up to 6 passengers comfortably
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation and back-up camera
- Intuitive MyKey system for customizable driver settings
- Automatic high-beam headlamps for improved visibility
- Fuel-efficient design with respectable highway economy

Discover the perfect blend of power and practicality. Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience this F-150 for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next reliable workhorse awaits!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

