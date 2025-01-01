Menu
<p data-start=114 data-end=328><strong data-start=114 data-end=166>For Sale: 2019 Ford F-150 XLT Extended Cab – 4WD</strong><br data-start=166 data-end=169 />📍 <strong data-start=172 data-end=188>Dealer #4660</strong> | <strong data-start=191 data-end=204>Location:</strong> 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB<br data-start=235 data-end=238 />📞 <em data-start=241 data-end=328>Just arrived! Please contact us before coming to view to ensure its still available.</em></p><p data-start=330 data-end=568>🔧 <strong data-start=333 data-end=344>Engine:</strong> 2.7L V6 Gas | <strong data-start=359 data-end=376>Transmission:</strong> Automatic | <strong data-start=389 data-end=404>Drivetrain:</strong> 4WD<br data-start=408 data-end=411 />📊 <strong data-start=414 data-end=426>Mileage:</strong> 238,100 KM<br data-start=437 data-end=440 />🎨 <strong data-start=443 data-end=453>Color:</strong> White Exterior<br data-start=490 data-end=493 />🛻 <strong data-start=496 data-end=508>Seating:</strong> 6 Passengers | <strong data-start=524 data-end=534 data-is-only-node=>Doors:</strong> 4<br data-start=536 data-end=539 />📌 <strong data-start=542 data-end=550>VIN:</strong> 1FTEX1EP0KKE00564</p><hr data-start=570 data-end=573 /><p data-start=575 data-end=602><strong data-start=575 data-end=600>Highlighted Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=603 data-end=933><li data-start=603 data-end=621><p data-start=605 data-end=621>✅ Remote Start</p></li><li data-start=603 data-end=621><p data-start=605 data-end=621>✅ Cruise Control</p></li><li data-start=664 data-end=703><p data-start=666 data-end=703>✅ Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</p></li><li data-start=704 data-end=726><p data-start=706 data-end=726>✅ Air Conditioning</p></li><li data-start=727 data-end=759><p data-start=729 data-end=759>✅ AM/FM with Satellite Radio</p></li><li data-start=760 data-end=791><p data-start=762 data-end=791>✅ Adjustable Steering Wheel</p></li><li data-start=792 data-end=808><p data-start=794 data-end=808>✅ Fog Lights</p></li><li data-start=809 data-end=838><p data-start=811 data-end=838>✅ Vocal Assist Telematics</p></li><li data-start=839 data-end=858><p data-start=841 data-end=858>✅ Cloth Seating</p></li><li data-start=859 data-end=887><p data-start=861 data-end=887>✅ ABS & Traction Control</p></li><li data-start=888 data-end=907><p data-start=890 data-end=907>✅ Hard Top Roof</p></li></ul><hr data-start=935 data-end=938 /><p data-start=940 data-end=1056>Tough, reliable, and ready to work—this F-150 is built for performance and utility. Don’t wait—inventory moves fast!</p><p> </p><p data-start=1058 data-end=1104>📲 Message us now to schedule your test drive!</p>

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

