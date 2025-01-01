$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KKE00564
- Mileage 238,100 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2019 Ford F-150 XLT Extended Cab – 4WD
📍 Dealer #4660 | Location: 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB
📞 Just arrived! Please contact us before coming to view to ensure it's still available.
🔧 Engine: 2.7L V6 Gas | Transmission: Automatic | Drivetrain: 4WD
📊 Mileage: 238,100 KM
🎨 Color: White Exterior
🛻 Seating: 6 Passengers | Doors: 4
📌 VIN: 1FTEX1EP0KKE00564
Highlighted Features:
✅ Remote Start
✅ Cruise Control
✅ Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
✅ Air Conditioning
✅ AM/FM with Satellite Radio
✅ Adjustable Steering Wheel
✅ Fog Lights
✅ Vocal Assist Telematics
✅ Cloth Seating
✅ ABS & Traction Control
✅ Hard Top Roof
Tough, reliable, and ready to work—this F-150 is built for performance and utility. Don’t wait—inventory moves fast!
📲 Message us now to schedule your test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Guy Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Car Guy Inc
The Car Guy Inc
Call Dealer
204-255-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-255-1297