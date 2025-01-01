$35,000+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$35,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Ingot Silver Metallic]
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey there, friend Welcome to Ride Times "Oh Canada, Oooooh Damn..." Sales Eventrunning all July, starting Canada Day. Lets be real: everything costs more these days, and buying a vehicle can feel like a financial landmine. Thats why were doing things differently. Deals That Hit Harder Than Fireworks This month, you can drive away with $0 down, no payments for 90 days OAC, and flexible financing that actually works for real life. Weve helped thousands of Manitobans get back on the road with confidenceand were ready to help you next. Start With the Right Ride We keep 80 to 120 hand-picked, safety-certified vehicles in stock at all timesmost priced under $30,000. And yes, the good ones move fast. Trade-in volume is slowing down across the province, so if something catches your eye, dont waitwe only have one of most trims, and fresh inventory is getting harder to replace. Financing Built Around You Whether youre rebuilding credit, buying your first car, or just trying to keep your payments lowweve got you covered with: $0 down options Fast approvals No payments for 90 days OAC Competitive rates even if your credit isnt perfect Top-dollar trade values to unlock equity before your current vehicle drops more Proudly Canadian. Fiercely Independent. Were a family-owned dealership with 17+ years in businessbuilt on trust, transparency, and treating people right. With over 1,000 five-star reviews from customers across Manitoba and beyond, weve earned our reputation the hard wayand we plan to keep it that way. Youre Closer Than You Think Youre already reading thisthats step one. Most buyers start by valuing their trade, browsing online, or texting us with a few questions. From there, well walk you through every step. No pressure. No fluff. Just real help. Every Ride Comes Backed by Confidence Every vehicle on our lot: Passes a full safety inspection Includes a detailed CarFax report Comes with our exclusive Oil 4 Life Programfree oil changes for as long as you own it Whats Holding You Back? Were here to help you work through thatwithout pressure. Just a heads-up: we cant hold vehicles without a deposit. And with top trade values and 90-day payment relief, inventory is moving. Lets make this the easiest car-buying experience youve ever had: Text us at 204-813-6507 Browse inventory now at fast.ridetime.ca Or chat with us anytime on Facebook Messenger: m.me/ridetime Your next ride is waitingand this July, it comes with a payment break. DLR 4080
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
