2019 Ford F-150

80,902 KM

$39,811

+ taxes & licensing
12854375

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$39,811

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,902KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP4KKC80836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience rugged capability and refined comfort with this 2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT. A perfect blend of power and luxury for the discerning truck enthusiast.

Key Features:
- Powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with 4-wheel drive
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 5
- Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors and back-up camera
- SYNC infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Luxurious LARIAT trim with premium interior amenities
- Automatic high-beam headlights for enhanced visibility
- Electric power-assist steering for improved handling

Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the F-150 LARIAT for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect financing options. Make your move now and drive home in your dream truck!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

