2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT Sport 502 A | Moonroof | FX4 Off Road
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 80,902 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience rugged capability and refined comfort with this 2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT. A perfect blend of power and luxury for the discerning truck enthusiast.
Key Features:
- Powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with 4-wheel drive
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 5
- Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors and back-up camera
- SYNC infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Luxurious LARIAT trim with premium interior amenities
- Automatic high-beam headlights for enhanced visibility
- Electric power-assist steering for improved handling
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the F-150 LARIAT for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect financing options. Make your move now and drive home in your dream truck!
204-661-9555