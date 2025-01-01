Menu
<p data-start=77 data-end=126>🚨🔥 LIFTED & LOADED @ PLATINUM AUTO SALES 🔥🚨</p><p data-start=128 data-end=175>💥 2019 FORD F-150 XLT SPORT – FULLY BUILT 💥</p><p data-start=177 data-end=237>📍 261,414 KMS | 2.7L EcoBoost Twin Turbo | 4x4 | Crew Cab</p><p data-start=239 data-end=399>This <strong data-start=244 data-end=263>F-150 XLT Sport</strong> is decked out with a <strong data-start=285 data-end=301>BDS Lift Kit</strong> and a ton of aftermarket goodies – ready to take on city streets or off-road trails with style.</p><p data-start=401 data-end=430>✅ <strong data-start=403 data-end=428>Aftermarket Upgrades:</strong></p><ul data-start=431 data-end=635><li data-start=431 data-end=481><p data-start=433 data-end=481>Borla Exhaust – Aggressive Sound & Performance</p></li><li data-start=482 data-end=519><p data-start=484 data-end=519>33” Tires on 18” RTX Offroad Rims</p></li><li data-start=520 data-end=540><p data-start=522 data-end=540>Custom A/M Grill</p></li><li data-start=541 data-end=574><p data-start=543 data-end=574>Fender Flares & Window Visors</p></li><li data-start=575 data-end=605><p data-start=577 data-end=605>LED Headlights & Fog Lamps</p></li><li data-start=606 data-end=635><p data-start=608 data-end=635>Tonneau Cover & Back Rack</p></li></ul><p data-start=637 data-end=674>✅ <strong data-start=639 data-end=672>Factory Features You’ll Love:</strong></p><ul data-start=675 data-end=959><li data-start=675 data-end=731><p data-start=677 data-end=731>Sport Package Styling w/ Body-Colored Bumpers & Trim</p></li><li data-start=732 data-end=754><p data-start=734 data-end=754>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li data-start=755 data-end=786><p data-start=757 data-end=786>Power Driver Seat w/ Lumbar</p></li><li data-start=787 data-end=819><p data-start=789 data-end=819>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=820 data-end=876><p data-start=822 data-end=876>Bluetooth Hands-Free & Steering Wheel Audio Controls</p></li><li data-start=877 data-end=917><p data-start=879 data-end=917>Backup Camera & Rear Parking Sensors</p></li><li data-start=918 data-end=941><p data-start=920 data-end=941>Trailer Tow Package</p></li><li data-start=942 data-end=959><p data-start=944 data-end=959>Keyless Entry</p></li></ul><p data-start=961 data-end=1098>🔥 This truck offers the <strong data-start=986 data-end=1045>perfect mix of comfort, utility, and head-turning looks</strong> – built for work, play, and everything in between.</p><p data-start=1100 data-end=1197>📍 Available now at <strong data-start=1120 data-end=1143>Platinum Auto Sales</strong><br data-start=1143 data-end=1146 />👉 Don’t wait – trucks this sharp don’t sit long!</p><p> </p><p data-start=1199 data-end=1253>💬 Message us today or swing by to see it in person!</p><p data-start=1199 data-end=1253> </p><pre><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>DEALER PERMIT # 4744</span></strong><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>FRESH MB SAFETY</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>CARFAX available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>All trades considered</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Extended Warranty available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><strong>Platinum Auto Sales </strong></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;><strong>conveniently</strong></span></span><strong style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;> located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!</strong></pre><pre><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4</span><br /><br /><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!</span></strong><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).</span></pre>

2019 Ford F-150

261,355 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT - 2.7L ECOBOOST

12888944

2019 Ford F-150

XLT - 2.7L ECOBOOST

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
261,355KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP5KKE27374

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 261,355 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT - 2.7L ECOBOOST for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT - 2.7L ECOBOOST 261,355 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2019 Ford F-150