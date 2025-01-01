$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT - 2.7L ECOBOOST
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 261,355 KM
Vehicle Description
🚨🔥 LIFTED & LOADED @ PLATINUM AUTO SALES 🔥🚨
💥 2019 FORD F-150 XLT SPORT – FULLY BUILT 💥
📍 261,414 KMS | 2.7L EcoBoost Twin Turbo | 4x4 | Crew Cab
This F-150 XLT Sport is decked out with a BDS Lift Kit and a ton of aftermarket goodies – ready to take on city streets or off-road trails with style.
✅ Aftermarket Upgrades:
Borla Exhaust – Aggressive Sound & Performance
33” Tires on 18” RTX Offroad Rims
Custom A/M Grill
Fender Flares & Window Visors
LED Headlights & Fog Lamps
Tonneau Cover & Back Rack
✅ Factory Features You’ll Love:
Sport Package Styling w/ Body-Colored Bumpers & Trim
Heated Front Seats
Power Driver Seat w/ Lumbar
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth Hands-Free & Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Backup Camera & Rear Parking Sensors
Trailer Tow Package
Keyless Entry
🔥 This truck offers the perfect mix of comfort, utility, and head-turning looks – built for work, play, and everything in between.
📍 Available now at Platinum Auto Sales
👉 Don’t wait – trucks this sharp don’t sit long!
💬 Message us today or swing by to see it in person!
DEALER PERMIT # 4744
FRESH MB SAFETY
200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX available
LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC
All trades considered
Extended Warranty available
Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS
MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4
REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!
Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).
