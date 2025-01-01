Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience luxury and power with this 2019 Ford F-150 Platinum. This rugged yet refined truck is ready for any adventure, offering a perfect blend of comfort and capability. - 3.5L V6 engine with 4WD for impressive performance - Crew Cab design with seating for 5 - Moonroof for an open-air driving experience - Tech package with adaptive cruise control - Ingot Silver Metallic exterior with sleek black interior - Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors - Mykey system for customizable driver settings Dont miss out on this exceptional F-150 Platinum. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect combination of luxury and capability. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your spot now and take the first step towards owning this impressive truck! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2019 Ford F-150

98,281 KM

Details Description Features

$46,756

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

Platinum Moonroof | Tech pack | Adaptive Cruise | Local Vehicle !

Watch This Vehicle
12923855

2019 Ford F-150

Platinum Moonroof | Tech pack | Adaptive Cruise | Local Vehicle !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12923855
  2. 12923855
Contact Seller
Sale

$46,756

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,281KM
VIN 1FTEW1E40KFA70426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience luxury and power with this 2019 Ford F-150 Platinum. This rugged yet refined truck is ready for any adventure, offering a perfect blend of comfort and capability.

- 3.5L V6 engine with 4WD for impressive performance
- Crew Cab design with seating for 5
- Moonroof for an open-air driving experience
- Tech package with adaptive cruise control
- Ingot Silver Metallic exterior with sleek black interior
- Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors
- Mykey system for customizable driver settings

Don't miss out on this exceptional F-150 Platinum. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect combination of luxury and capability. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your spot now and take the first step towards owning this impressive truck!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering 37,573 KM $34,346 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Platinum Moonroof | Tech pack | Adaptive Cruise | Local Vehicle ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford F-150 Platinum Moonroof | Tech pack | Adaptive Cruise | Local Vehicle ! 98,281 KM $46,756 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks Low KM | BC Car for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks Low KM | BC Car 10,677 KM $39,979 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,756

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2019 Ford F-150