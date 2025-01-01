$46,756+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Platinum Moonroof | Tech pack | Adaptive Cruise | Local Vehicle !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 98,281 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and power with this 2019 Ford F-150 Platinum. This rugged yet refined truck is ready for any adventure, offering a perfect blend of comfort and capability.
- 3.5L V6 engine with 4WD for impressive performance
- Crew Cab design with seating for 5
- Moonroof for an open-air driving experience
- Tech package with adaptive cruise control
- Ingot Silver Metallic exterior with sleek black interior
- Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors
- Mykey system for customizable driver settings
Don't miss out on this exceptional F-150 Platinum. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect combination of luxury and capability. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your spot now and take the first step towards owning this impressive truck!
Vehicle Features
