<p data-start=91 data-end=142>🚨 <strong data-start=94 data-end=137>FOR SALE: 2019 Ford F-150 XLT Sport 4x4</strong> 🚨</p><p data-start=144 data-end=215>🔥 <strong data-start=147 data-end=210>3.5L EcoBoost | 6.5 FT Box | BC Imported Truck | 198,682 KM</strong> 🔥</p><p data-start=217 data-end=364>This sharp <strong data-start=228 data-end=249>XLT Sport Package</strong> F-150 is ready to hit the road — stylish, powerful, and loaded with the features you want in a full-size pickup!</p><p data-start=366 data-end=860>💪 <strong data-start=369 data-end=384>Highlights:</strong><br data-start=384 data-end=387 />✅ 3.5L EcoBoost Twin Turbo Engine – strong performance & great towing power<br data-start=462 data-end=465 />✅ 4x4 Drivetrain – perfect for work or weekend adventures<br data-start=522 data-end=525 />✅ Sport Appearance Package – color-matched bumpers, grille & interior accents<br data-start=602 data-end=605 />✅ 6.5-Foot Box – ideal balance of space & maneuverability<br data-start=662 data-end=665 />✅ Backup Camera & Parking Sensors<br data-start=698 data-end=701 />✅ Heated Front Seats<br data-start=721 data-end=724 />✅ Apple CarPlay / Android Auto<br data-start=754 data-end=757 />✅ Power Adjustable Pedals & Driver Seat<br data-start=796 data-end=799 />✅ Keyless Entry & Push Button Start<br data-start=834 data-end=837 />✅ Trailer Tow Package</p><p data-start=862 data-end=1032>💥 <strong data-start=865 data-end=907>BC Imported – Clean & Well Maintained!</strong><br data-start=907 data-end=910 />Whether it’s hauling, towing, or daily driving, this F-150 delivers the reliability and power Ford trucks are known for.</p><p> </p><p data-start=1034 data-end=1101>📍 Available now at <strong data-start=1054 data-end=1077>Platinum Auto Sales</strong></p><pre><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>DEALER PERMIT # 4744</span></strong><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>FRESH MB SAFETY</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>CARFAX available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>All trades considered</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Extended Warranty available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><strong>Platinum Auto Sales </strong></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;><strong>conveniently</strong></span></span><strong style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;> located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!</strong></pre><pre><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4</span><br /><br /><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!</span></strong><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).</span></pre>

2019 Ford F-150

198,682 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT - SPORT PKG - 6.5 FOOT BOX

13067719

2019 Ford F-150

XLT - SPORT PKG - 6.5 FOOT BOX

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,682KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E45KKE11122

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,682 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2019 Ford F-150