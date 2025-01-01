$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT - SPORT PKG - 6.5 FOOT BOX
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,682 KM
Vehicle Description
🚨 FOR SALE: 2019 Ford F-150 XLT Sport 4x4 🚨
🔥 3.5L EcoBoost | 6.5 FT Box | BC Imported Truck | 198,682 KM 🔥
This sharp XLT Sport Package F-150 is ready to hit the road — stylish, powerful, and loaded with the features you want in a full-size pickup!
💪 Highlights:
✅ 3.5L EcoBoost Twin Turbo Engine – strong performance & great towing power
✅ 4x4 Drivetrain – perfect for work or weekend adventures
✅ Sport Appearance Package – color-matched bumpers, grille & interior accents
✅ 6.5-Foot Box – ideal balance of space & maneuverability
✅ Backup Camera & Parking Sensors
✅ Heated Front Seats
✅ Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
✅ Power Adjustable Pedals & Driver Seat
✅ Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
✅ Trailer Tow Package
💥 BC Imported – Clean & Well Maintained!
Whether it’s hauling, towing, or daily driving, this F-150 delivers the reliability and power Ford trucks are known for.
📍 Available now at Platinum Auto SalesDEALER PERMIT # 4744
FRESH MB SAFETY
200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX available
LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC
All trades considered
Extended Warranty available
Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS
MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4
REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!
Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).
204-688-1001